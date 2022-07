SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smyrna police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman believed to be responsible for a drug overdose.

Police say Leia Strand is believed to be responsible for the overdose and likely lives in the Nashville area. She also reportedly has tied to Kentucky.

Anyone who knows of Strand’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sgt. Kevin Krieb at 615-267-5148 or kevin.krieb@townofsmyrna.org.