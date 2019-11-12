Woman stabbed and robbed outside of Nippers Corner Walgreens

NIPPERS CORNER, Tenn. (WKRN)– Metro Nashville Police Captain Carlos Lara tells News 2 that a woman was stabbed at the Walgreens at 5555 Edmondson Pike.

He says when the victim got out of her car she started walking toward the store and took cash out of her pocket to hold in her hand.

Two suspects then approached her in the parking lot.

The victim says they were both younger black males with black hoodies pulled up over their heads.

The suspects verbally demanded the victim give them all of her property.

At one point, one of the suspects pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman in her abdomen.

They left the scene with her money.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. She had non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.