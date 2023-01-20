ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — It only took a few moments for Rebecca Thompson’s life to change.

“As soon as I got out, that’s when the front door was sealed with flames and there was no going back in,” she said.

Last Friday, her home of five years burned down.

“It was huge,” said Thompson. “I never seen a fire that big, but it spread enormously fast.”

Thompson, her boyfriend, roommates and two dogs were able to get out safely, but she says the flames were too intense for them to go back to save her roommate’s dog and cat.

“They depend on us,” she said. “I just feel really bad like I let them down because they are completely defenseless.”

Thompson says not only did they lose their pets, but inventory for her online store and equipment her partner uses for work.

“His pressure washer, his leaf blower, his weed eater, all of his safety equipment and stuff like that, hard hats all of that was lost and needs to be replaced,” she said.

Thompson’s prosthetic eye also burned in the fire.

“It took a long time for me to get that prosthetic,” she said. “It was really difficult, and I’m not sure if I’m going to be able to get it replaced through insurance or not.”

As Thompson works to move forward, she struggles with thinking about what she could have done differently.

“It dawned on me where the fire extinguishers actually were after the fire, and if only I would have gotten to them and put them somewhere where they were accessible it probably could have been put out,” she said.

News 2 reached out to the Nashville Fire Department who said the structure is unsafe for investigators to go into.

The department says because of the way the building burned they will likely leave the cause of the fire as undetermined.

Thompson has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses. If you’d like to make a donation you can do so HERE.