401 deaths, 25,120 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
Woman sought for setting fire at Nashville's Historic Courthouse during Saturday's riots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking for help to identify a woman seen damaging the Historic Courthouse last Saturday night.

Video shows the woman openly set one of the fires at the courthouse during riots in downtown Nashville.

Anyone with information on her identity is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. You can also reach out through a special email address created to receive information, NashvilleArsonInvestigation2020@nashville.gov

The latest on the protests after the “I Will Breathe” rally in Nashville:

