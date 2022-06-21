SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Smyrna Police Department is searching for a woman who robbed two GameStops at gunpoint.

Police say both robberies happened on Sunday evening. The Smyrna location was robbed at 7:20 p.m. and another GameStop in Madison was robbed about 30 minutes prior.

The woman reportedly held employees at gunpoint while demanding cash from the register. She was also wearing a Billie Eilish t-shirt during the robberies, according to police.

GameStop Robber (Source: Smyrna Police Department)

The Smyrna Police Department says it is working with the Metro Nashville Police Department in hopes of finding the robber.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Stephen Hannah by emailing stephen.hannah@townofsmyrna.org.