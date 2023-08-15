MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives with the Millersville Police Department are working to identify a suspect who was involved in a shooting at a gas station late Monday night.

Millersville police said a woman was shot inside the women’s restroom at the Shell gas station on Bethel Road at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14.

Authorities reported officers were not notified about the shooting until the following day at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Courtesy: Millersville Police Department

Upon arrival, officers were told the employees who were working the night of the shooting cleaned up the crime scene.

Millersville police are searching for the male suspect who is accused of being involved in the shooting. The current condition of the woman remains unknown.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect from the surveillance photo above is asked to contact Millersville Police at 615-859-0880 or Detective Flavis Burroughs at 615-336-7411.