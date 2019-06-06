Woman shot in road rage incident on I-24 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was injured after police said an out of state couple was involved in a road rage incident on Interstate 24 in downtown Nashville Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred in the westbound lanes of I-24 between Shelby and Spring Streets.

Officers said the driver fired at least one shot into the couple’s car, striking a woman passenger in the leg.

She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car the victim was in was arrested for DUI. He was later identified as 36-year-old Justin Rhodes.

Police are looking for a suspect but only have a vague description at this time.

No additional information was immediately released.

They are asking anyone who may have video of the incident to call 615-862-8600 or bring it by the East Precinct.