MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 39-year-old man was charged after a woman was sexually assaulted in a grocery store parking lot Wednesday night in Madison.

According to a warrant, officers were responding to a burglary on Gallatin Pike around 6:30 p.m. when they were approached by a woman who said a man sexually assaulted her in the Kroger parking lot. Police said the woman was leaving the store when she saw Juan Llamas, 39, in the parking lot who appeared to be urinating.

Officers said when she was loading her groceries in her car, Llamas initially asked her for change and made a comment about her looks. She reportedly responded by telling LLamas she was married.

Then, as the woman was then getting into her car, Llamas reportedly grabbed her by the waist from behind and sexually assaulted her. The female victim told police a liquor bottle fell out of his pocket and she ran back to the store for help.

The warrant said as store employees walked the woman back out to her car, Llamas was still standing near her vehicle. He then allegedly fled on foot and was arrested and charged with sexual battery.