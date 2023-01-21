FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Franklin Fire Department is investigating a house fire that left one woman seriously injured early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a residence on Chestnut Lane just before 4 a.m. to respond to a fire reported at a single-story home.

Officials say a Franklin police officer, who arrived first on scene, observed heavy smoke coming from the home, found a woman on the home’s threshold and pulled her from the residence.

According to Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King, the woman was alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm and called 911 while still inside the home.

King says the woman may have delayed exiting the home because she was looking for her pet cat. Officials added that the cat has not been located at this time.

Fire officials estimated that the home sustained at least $100,000 in damages. The woman’s condition remains unknown at this time.

No other information was immediately released.