CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities and family members are turning to the Cheatham County community for help finding a woman who disappeared earlier this week.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Chase Stafford was last seen on Wednesday, May 10, when she was dropped off on Chapmansboro Road in Ashland City.

According to officials, a backpack was found on Highway 49 later that day containing Stafford’s personal property, including her cell phone and glasses.

Chase Stafford (Courtesy: Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office)

If you see Stafford or have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-2098.

In addition, Stafford’s mother, Daphne Gillihan, is asking anyone with resources that can help with a search effort to email her at Dgillihan02@yahoo.com.