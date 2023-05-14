CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities and family members are turning to the Cheatham County community for help finding a woman who disappeared earlier this week.
The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Chase Stafford was last seen on Wednesday, May 10, when she was dropped off on Chapmansboro Road in Ashland City.
According to officials, a backpack was found on Highway 49 later that day containing Stafford’s personal property, including her cell phone and glasses.
Chase Stafford (Courtesy: Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office)
If you see Stafford or have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-2098.
In addition, Stafford’s mother, Daphne Gillihan, is asking anyone with resources that can help with a search effort to email her at Dgillihan02@yahoo.com.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.