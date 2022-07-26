LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Jayci Brooks, 32, was reported missing by her group home in Lebanon on Monday, July 25.

Workers at the home say she took her belongings, except required medications, and left on foot. They are not sure where she intended on going.

If you have seen her or know her current whereabouts, you are asked to call Detective Jay Spicer at (615) 453-4374 or Lebanon Police Dispatch at (615) 444-2323.