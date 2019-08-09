Woman remembers daughter, niece who died in Lebanon overdoses

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Burying your child is something no parent wants to do, but a Lebanon mother eulogized her daughter and niece.

The two were among three young lives that died in an apparent overdose.

As the 911 call came in on July 18, Belita McMurry Fite was out of town hundreds of miles away.

“When I first got that call I was numb, I couldn’t believe it. There’s not many words to describe it, it still seems to be so unbelievable,” Fite told News 2.

Inside an apartment on Rollingwood Drive, police arrived to find two people dead and a third, Fite’s daughter, unconscious.

“It’s very unusual to see three people to overdose at one time,” said Fite.

Her daughter 20-year-old Suketta Fite later died at Vanderbilt.

“She was very vibrant, energetic, she was a singer,” the mother went on to explain about her only daughter.

Fite also lost her niece 32-year-old Queniece Stewart.

“They were cousins but they were more like sisters. I helped raise her at a very young age in her life. They had a lot ahead of them, they really did.”

Fite who is also a Bishop knew she would need to conduct the eulogy.

“God strengthened me to be able to do it, it wasn’t my flesh in my flesh it is totally a different story.”

While standing above her two loved ones’ caskets, Bishop Fite preached about wrong turns and U-turns and while she kept her sermon strong the mother inside was struggling.

“(It’s) very difficult, very very difficult. I’ve preached at many funerals, but this one was very difficult for me,” she said with tears in her eyes.

She says God’s strength is carrying her through as she continues to spread the message of a drug epidemic that has now knocked on her own door.

“If you know about anybody struggling with drugs, if you know anybody that is dealing drugs please get in touch with the right authorities to get people off the streets that’s killing our children, because this is not what we need.”

Several congregations in Lebanon pulled together to help with the funeral costs for the three young lives that died.

Saturday United Methodist Church in Lebanon will host a free grocery give away, which will include packets of information on the opioid crisis.

Police are offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads them to the person that supplied the lethal dose of drugs that killed the victims.