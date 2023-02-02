FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A death investigation is underway after a 53-year-old woman was discovered next to the road in Franklin County Thursday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived at Lightfoot Lane shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 to investigate a report of a dead woman beside the road.

After finding the woman, authorities said she was brought to Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems, where she was pronounced dead.

According to officials, the woman’s body will be sent for an autopsy in connection with this ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Sgt. Todd Hindman at 931-968-6050 or the Franklin County Consolidated Communication Center at 931-967-2331.