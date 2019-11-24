Woman presumed dead after fire at Old Hickory home

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) —A woman is presumed dead after a fire at a home early Sunday morning in Old Hickory.

Crews battled the fire at a home on Jones Circle around 7:30 a.m.

Fire officials said the house collapsed on itself and crews used a boat on Old Hickory Lake to try and put the fire out from underneath where it collapsed.

Crews returned to the shell of the home Monday morning to try to recover the woman’s remains from the home. A doctor from Middle Tennessee State University has been called in to assist with the search.

