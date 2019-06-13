Woman overdoses in Lebanon parking lot, drives into parked car; officials say it’s not uncommon

A photo shared to Facebook on Tuesday shows a woman passed out behind the wheel of a car.

Emergency responders say she overdosed on drugs in the parking lot of a Burger King in Lebanon and hit another car parked on the other side of the street.

“That is not uncommon, as sad as that picture was, we’ve gotten a lot of calls where that patient is inside that car and have either shot up or done drugs in some form, and that’s the position they’re left in,” said Lebanon Fire’s Assistant Chief Jason Baird. “A lot of our calls are exactly the way that picture looked.”

Witnesses watched as the Lebanon Fire Department tried to wake her with Narcan once, twice… several times before she awoke.

While testing is still pending on what this woman took, a possible bad batch of fentanyl hit the streets of Nashville in the previous weeks, causing 21 overdose deaths in 10 days.

Lebanon Fire says they get up to five overdose calls a day and they know almost right away when there’s a bad batch out because the calls keep coming.

“Either one that’s been cut by something different, something that could change the number of responses we actually have,” Baird said. “We monitor that every day to make sure that we are prepared for that, because we can very easily become overwhelmed with all the other responsibilities.”



The epidemic is only taking a bigger toll on first responders with Nashville’s rapid growth.

“We’re all battling the growth right now, and with growth, sometimes comes problems, and we’re facing some of those things,” Baird said.

Baird adds they administer to Narcan to the same people over and over again.

“It’s taxing on our people. We have to work them in smaller shifts or attempt to because of the amount of medical calls they go on — because they will just experience burn out to a level I never thought we would.”

Baird also pointed out how expensive the epidemic has become for them. Each dose of Narcan costs the department $33 dollars. With CPR, it can be upwards of $100 dollars.