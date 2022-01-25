NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify who dropped off a woman with blunt force injuries at a Nashville hospital Monday morning.

Metro police reported the 36-year-old victim is now on life-support after she was left at TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center.

The person(s) who dropped off the woman, who is last known to have lived in La Vergne, left the hospital shortly after arriving there.

Metro police’s homicide unit is investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.