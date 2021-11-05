Woman officially charged in Amber Alert incident out of East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After being arrested in connection to a string of crimes in East Nashville this week, the same woman has been officially charged in an Amber Alert case.

Metro Police said they have charged Brandi Rhodes with especially aggravated kidnapping and felony auto theft related to the October 6th incident.

It’s a story News 2 has covered from the start. You may recall a one-year-old boy was left inside an unlocked, running car in the Inglewood Kroger parking lot.

Police said Rhodes is seen on video getting into the car and taking off. The Amber Alert was issued after his parents returned to find their child and car missing.

The car was found a few hours later, and the boy was safe asleep inside.

Brandi Michelle Rhodes (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

His parents were charged by citation with misdemeanor child endangerment.

Wednesday, Rhodes was arrested accused of aggravated burglary, theft, auto theft, and joyriding.