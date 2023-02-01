WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a fire at a Brentwood home Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 6000 block of Bridlewood Lane in the River Oaks subdivision around 10:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from inside the home. A second call came into dispatch from a cellphone user.

Brentwood Fire & Rescue (BFRD) and Brentwood Police (BPD) departments both responded to the scene and were met with heavy smoke and flames upon arrival.

(Courtesy: Brentwood Fire Department)

“The fire had obviously been burning for an extended period prior to being reported,” said BFRD Fire Marshal Jeff Pender in a release.

Almost immediately after crews arrived, a woman was found near the front door and quickly removed from the home by fire crews and a Brentwood officer. She was taken outside where she treated by Brentwood Fire medics and Williamson Emergency Medical Services (WEMS).

The Brentwood Fire Department reported a man who lives in the home was also located and received medical attention.

Both were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where the woman died from her injuries. The man is still listed in critical condition.

A Brentwood police officer was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation and another officer was burnt on his hand. Both were taken to the emergency room at Williamson Medical Center, treated and released. These officers were part of the initial rescue attempt.

A firefighter also sustained a minor ankle injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time by the BFRD, BPD, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Investigators are expected to be on the property for most of the day.

No additional information was immediately released.