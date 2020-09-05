Woman killed in Wilson County crash on Golden Bear Gateway

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers confirmed a woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a crash near Mt. Juliet.

It happened on Golden Bear Gateway at Rutland Drive around 10:00 p.m. Friday and involved two vehicles.

According to troopers, a 17-year-old was driving northbound on Golden Bear Gateway and Tonya Langley, 53, was stopped at a stop sign on Rutland Dr. A crash report stated Langley pulled out in front of the juvenile’s car and was hit.

Langley died on the way to the hospital and her passenger was in critical condition.

