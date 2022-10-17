LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed at a home in La Vergne late Sunday night

Officials say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. at a residence on Almondwood Place.

According to La Vergne police, the woman was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Officers say one person has been taken into custody without incident. La Vergne police are now investigating what led to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.