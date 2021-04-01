Woman killed in Macon County house fire

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was found dead after a fire at her home in Macon County Thursday morning.

Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons said firefighters responded around 7:30 a.m. to a fire at the residence on Hicks Hollow Road, which is off Highway 141.

A resident of the house was pronounced dead as a result of the fire, according to the sheriff.

Gammons said the woman, who lived alone, appeared to have been smoking while on oxygen, but the official cause of the fatal fire remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released, including the name of the woman killed.