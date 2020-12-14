Woman killed in Dickson County house fire

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman has died after her home was destroyed by fire in Dickson County over the weekend.

The Harpeth Ridge Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a fire in the 1300 block of Spann Road, northeast of Charlotte.

A woman inside the home was killed and her husband made it out unharmed, according to the fire department. No identifying information has been released about the victim.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, firefighters said it appeared to be accidental in nature.