Woman killed in crash on I-24 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County Tuesday evening.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, Fredneshea Thompson, 24, of Erwin was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes near the 9.4-mile marker when her car crashed into another vehicle. The wreck happened around 11:30 p.m.

Thompson had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle and his passenger were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.