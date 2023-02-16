BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Highway 641 South in Benton County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Hannah Anthony was driving her 2008 Nissan Altima south on Highway 641 at around 8:30 p.m. when she collided with a tractor trailer.

Anthony was killed in the crash. An infant was also in the car with Hannah, but they were not injured as they were seated in a car seat, according to the crash report.

The driver of the tractor trailer also wasn’t injured.