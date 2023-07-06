CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – A Clarksville woman was trying to get back home using a taxi, but said she had to jump out of the moving car because she was threatened by the driver.

“I had fractures, my hand shattered in five different places,” Caitlen Adkinssaid.

Adkins claimed that as she was trying to get home from Kentucky and all ride-shares were expensive or cancelling on her.

“It was a decent price. There was no tint on the window. There were no red flags. It was a newer car,” she said.

Yet the instant she got into the car, she said things took a turn.

“He tried to take my phone and that was the first thing,” she said. “He was like, ‘Shut the door. Shut the door,’ and he had is hand on the trigger…I didn’t know if he was going to pull the trigger. My heart was just racing.”

The jump out of the car lead to 36 injuries and a month in the hospital.

“I had skin grafs on my elbows…and then from the brain bleed I had a neck fracture…then I had a skull fracture,” she said.

Christian County deputies captured a photo of the scene where Adkins said she made her escape.

“My only thing was, ‘How am I going to make it out of here safely?’ And I honestly, I just prayed about it. I let go and let God…that was the only thing that I could do,” she said.

She said as she continues to recover, she is struggling to explain what happened to her kids.

“I never imagined in a million years that my kids would have to see me like this,” she said.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Now, she hopes her story can be a cautionary tell and wants others to be alert when getting into a car with strangers.

“It’s real, it’s scary. Now I will never ever trust to ride with a stranger ever again,” she said.

As the Christian County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate what led up to Adkins jumping out of the car, a community fundraiser is set for next Friday at Slyms BBQ in Bon Aqua from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. to collect money to help pay for her hospital bills.