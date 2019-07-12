Woman hurt in West Nashville stabbing that killed her husband released from hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman who was hurt in a West Nashville stabbing that killed her husband was released from the hospital, according to the family.

The family told News 2 that Leigh Ann Zirkle, who was injured in the stabbing in West Nashville last month, was released from the hospital and is now in a rehab facility.

On June 24, Metro police responded to the area of Cherokee Road where Leigh Ann Zirkle, 58, had collapsed in the street with significant wounds, including one to her neck.

Inside the home, Officers found her 59-year-old husband, Donald Zirkle, critically injured. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died, police said.

The man accused of the stabbing, 34-year-old Peter Alexander Bohning, stabbed a deputy in Gaines County, Texas, and was shot days after police issued warrants for his arrest. He died at a hospital in Texas.