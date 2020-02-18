Woman hurt, dog killed in South Nashville house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Firefighters say a woman smoking while on oxygen likely sparked a fire that injured her and killed her dog in South Nashville early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded around 7:30 a.m. to reports of smoke coming from a home on Gaywood Drive off Harding Place. When crews arrived, they said smoke and flames were visible from the front door of the house.

A woman was on the front steps suffering from burns and smoke inhalation, firefighters said. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Once the fire was out, crews searched the home and said they found a dog deceased in a back bedroom.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, firefighters said it appeared the woman injured had been smoking while on oxygen.