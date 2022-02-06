LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was airlifted to a hospital after she accidentally shot herself at a park in Lebanon on Saturday evening.

Lebanon police officers responded to Don Fox Park for an incident that involved a woman and the accidental discharge of a weapon.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, the woman stated she was trying to remove the weapon from her coat pocket but accidentally discharged it.

The woman was airlifted to a Metro area hospital with one gunshot wound to her leg.

Officers remained at the park to investigate, but the park has since reopened.

There is no update on the woman’s condition at this time.