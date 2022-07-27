MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a woman was hit and killed while walking along Gallatin Pike early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Gallatin Pike near Rivergate Parkway in Madison. According to Metro police, a man and woman were walking north along the shoulder of Gallatin Pike in the southbound lanes of traffic.

Police say that’s when, for reasons unknown, the woman stepped out into traffic. Officers on the scene say the woman was struck by a pickup truck that was traveling southbound. The driver of the pickup stopped immediately after the crash and called 911, according to Metro police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been revealed at this time.

The southbound lanes of Gallatin Pike remain closed as officials investigate the scene.

No other information was immediately available.