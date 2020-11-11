Woman hit, killed by freight train in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has died after being hit by a CSX freight train near Crossings Blvd. and Mt. View Road in Antioch.

According to CSX Transportation, at around 2:08 p.m. Wednesday a CSX freight train hit a pedestrian on the tracks. Metro Police responded to the scene and reported the victim dead. The crew on the train was not injured.

Police say the woman was reportedly walking on the tracks and the investigation is continuing.

“CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident, and we will work on scene to support local law enforcement as they investigate,” CSX Transportation said in a statement.

An as yet unidentified woman has been struck and killed by a freight train on tracks near Crossings Blvd & Mt View Rd in South Nashville. The victim was reportedly walking on the tracks. The investigation is continuing. pic.twitter.com/LppI5thXZM — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 11, 2020