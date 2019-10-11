‘I thought I was going to die’ Woman hit by semi on I-40 wants justice

PEGRAM, Tenn. (WKRN) — Penny Foreman has been in pain for the past two days.

“I hurt all over,” Foreman said, wearing a neck brace. “I can’t get comfortable. This thing is miserable.”

“My wrist is sprained. My elbow’s sprained.”

She says her neck, knees, back, and other parts of her body are still sore after a semi hit her car, pushing her into a ditch on Interstate 40 in Dickson County.

“I thought I was going to die,” Foreman said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Foreman was driving in the left lane when state troopers say a semi started merging into her lane.

“All I saw was those big huge tires coming up,” Foreman said.

She heard a loud, screeching sound.

“It was like a scrape,” she said.

Moments later, she was in the median.

“There was steam coming up out from under the engine,” Foreman said. “I wasn’t sure if it was gonna catch on fire.”

A spokesperson for Tennessee Highway Patrol says the driver kept going.

“I don’t know how you can hit my car, do that much damage, and not know that you hit something,” Foreman said.

THP is investigating the crash as a hit and run but haven’t made any arrests.

“He needs to turn himself in,” she said.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office says this year 126 people died in crashes involving large trucks.

In 2018, there were 135 deaths, according to THSO.

“I was just scared and horrified,” she said.

Foreman says many of those crashes may have been prevented by drivers staying alert.

“Pay attention,” she said. “How hard is that? Just pay attention.”