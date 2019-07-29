Woman, grandson injured by hit-and-run driver on I-840 in Williamson Co.

Williamson County, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver who caused a serious crash and left the scene on Interstate 840 East.

The crash happened on Sunday, July 21 around 1:30 p.m near the Staff Sergeant David L. Loyd Memorial Bridge.

Authorities say two people were injured, a grandmother and her six-year-old grandson.

The grandmother said a tractor-trailer rig that was passing her struck the side of her black Ford Explorer, forcing her off the road and down a hill.

The grandmother and her grandson are still recovering from their injuries. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The tractor-trailer was described as being blue or red.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at (615)-642-5762.