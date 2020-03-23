1  of  30
Closings
Woman found dead after hit-and-run in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating an apparent hit-and-run crash in Hermitage that left a person dead late Sunday night.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to Old Hickory Boulevard and Frist Boulevard, where a female was found dead in the middle of the road.

She had “obvious injuries from a vehicle impact,” police explained.

No additional details were immediately released.

Anyone with information on the fatal hit-and-run is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

