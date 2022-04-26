DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A White Bluff woman is facing charges after stealing and crashing a patrol car in Dickson County early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. on Water Street in Dickson County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jessica Cunningham, 27, was in custody in the backseat of a Dickson County patrol car. Authorities said Cunningham then broke the partition of the patrol car and climbed to the front seat of the vehicle.

Courtesy: Dickson County Sheriff’s Office

A report states once in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, Cunningham took control of the Dickson County 2021 Ford Interceptor, taking officers on a six-mile pursuit before she crashed into another patrol car.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Cunningham faces DUI charges alongside other pending charges that were filed by the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office.