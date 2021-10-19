Woman discovers family member in ashes of house fire in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — A family member makes a gruesome discovery Tuesday morning at a mobile home that was damaged in a fire in Rutherford County.
Investigators said a woman found her loved one deceased in the remnants of the fire.
The Rutherford County Fire Rescue’s Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fatal fire at the mobile home off Murray Kittrell Road.
Multiple agencies responded to the the home Tuesday after the woman who made the discovery called for help.
Investigators said the mobile home also experienced flooding due to a water main break.
Crews are still working to determine exactly what caused the fire and water main break.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.