Woman dies in Clarksville apartment fire

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 61-year-old Clarksville woman was killed in an apartment fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the Parc Apartments on the 400 block of Needmore Road at 2:51 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim in the smoke-filled apartment and pulled her to safety. First responders on scene attempted to give the woman CPR but life-saving measures were unsuccessful and she died from her injuries.

Firefighters believe that smoking in bed while using oxygen was the cause of the fire. A dialysis company arrived to pick the woman up from the apartment and heard the fire alarm. When they opened the door, smoke poured out of the apartment and they called 911.

The apartment’s sprinkler system managed to extinguish the fire, but the smoke conditions were reportedly not survivable.