Woman dies in boating accident on Old Hickory Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 23-year-old woman died Sunday in a boating accident on Old Hickory Lake.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Captain Dale Grandstaff told News 2 the woman slipped off a boat on the lake and hit her head near the two-foot party cove area.

Her body was recovered from the water around 9 p.m., according to Captain Grandstaff.

Her identity was not immediately released.

Because of COVID-19, there has been an increase in the number of boaters on area lakes this summer, and this weekend was no exception.

“A lot of COVID aftermath with people’s vacations being canceled, and plans getting canceled, on the waterways we’ve seen a huge increase in the amount of traffic,” explained TWRA Boating Officer Clay Hetland.

Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said there have been several accidents and fatalities this summer, and they want you to stay safe this weekend. So they are gearing up their patrols.

“We’ll have multiple officers out on the lake here every day, three or four boats out here every day,” noted Hetland, “We’re going to be patrolling, and we’re going to be really watching or those impaired drivers, for those individuals who should not be driving the boat out here on the water. And then when they get back to the boat ramp, they’re going to be getting into a vehicle. So we’re going to try to stop that out on the water before that would ever happen.”

Hetland said the most important thing you can do on the water is wear a life jacket.

“The one thing that I can stress is, how important wearing a life jacket is out here on the water. The fatalities we’ve had, unfortunately, when they jumped or fell into the water, they were not wearing a life jacket. So again, I can’t express how important it is to wear that life jacket. Any child twelve years or younger has to wear one at all times while the boat is in motion, underway.”

