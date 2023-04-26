CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 53-year-old woman has died after she was shot inside her Crossville home Tuesday night.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting on Brown Road around11:10 p.m.

Arriving officers discovered the victim, Terri Loretta Pitton, with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working to gather all relevant information, according to a release.

No arrests have been made and Pitton was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

No additional information was immediately released.