WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has died after crashing into a parked vehicle on Interstate 40 Sunday night, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near mile marker 233 on Sunday, Nov. 19 in Wilson County.

According to THP, a Peterbilt CMV that was involved in a crash earlier was stopped in the far-right lane waiting for police and EMS to arrive.

That’s when a Hyundai Elantra — driven by 29-year-old Megan Grooms — crashed into the back of the parked semi.

THP reported that Grooms pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Peterbilt was uninjured in the crash. No charges are pending against them, according to a crash report by THP.

No other information was released.