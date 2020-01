NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman has died after being hit by a minivan in South Nashville Thursday morning.

Metro police said the woman was hit around 7:30 a.m. while walking with a friend along Hamilton Church Road near Murfreesboro Pike.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

No additional information was immediately released.

