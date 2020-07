NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was killed when she was hit by a truck in South Nashville early Thursday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Harding Place and Antioch Pike around 1:30 a.m.

Metro police reported the female pedestrian was struck by a United States Postal Service semi-truck.

The roadway is expected to reopen to traffic by 5 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.