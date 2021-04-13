Woman dies after being hit by pick-up truck in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 22-year-old woman has died after being hit by a pick-up truck in Clarksville Monday night.

Clarksville police responded around 9 p.m. to a crash involving a pedestrian along Fort Campbell Boulevard near Cunningham Lane.

Officers said Kayla Porter, 22, had been struck by a pick-up truck. She was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to investigators.

No additional information was immediately released, as the fatal crash remains under investigation.