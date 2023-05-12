SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman who was in her SUV when a runaway moving truck crashed into it spoke to News 2 Friday regarding the frightening ordeal.

On Monday, May 8, a moving truck without a driver rolled down a steep hill in Spring Hill, and crashed into two unsuspecting motorists.

Spring Hill police told News 2 investigators have closed the criminal investigation and said nobody will be charged or cited.

Newly obtained body camera video from a Spring Hill police officer shows the chaotic scene unfurl in the Burtonwood subdivision along Buckner Lane.

The primary accident victim, a 59-year-old mother of two adult children whose 2023 Hyundai SUV was completely destroyed, spoke to News 2 regarding the incident.

“It was very tense,” the woman told News 2 by phone. “It just happened so fast, you know?”

The woman said she was approaching the stop sign and saw the truck coming, not knowing it was without a driver. She said she noticed it picking up speed and coming right at her, but by then it was too late. She tried to veer out of the way, but the 20,000-pound vehicle still crushed the engine compartment of her vehicle, knocking her across the road and spinning onto a sidewalk on the other side of the street.

The woman told News 2, “Something’s wrong. Every time I talk about it, I get very shaken. I held the steering wheel and said, ‘Please God. Please God,’ because I knew it was going to hit me.”

She then described to News 2 the moment her car was hit.

“I started twirling around. I don’t know if I went around once or twice. Like in the movies, when a car hits you and they do that slow motion thing, and everything is flying in the car and your hair is moving, and I could literally hear parts of my car tinkling on the ground. My windows were down. Thank God nothing flew through my windows. I was so shocked. The airbag deployed; I’ve never had that happen before and I was just stunned, and then that really nice man that you talked to from Chicago came and helped me, and I remember looking down the street and seeing the truck still going, going, going, and I’m like, ‘Why is it not stopping?'”

(Courtesy: crash victim)

After the crash, the stunned driver’s first thought was for the safety of other residents.

“To make sure there were no children or walkers under my car, that’s what frightened me so badly. These neighborhoods in Spring Hill, there are moms and babies and grandmas walking all day long, and even thinking about that just terrifies me,” she said.

In the video, you can see the movers chasing their truck down the hill. They also explained to the police what happened as they were preparing to install a new dishwasher.

“I’m talking to the customer inside the house. My partner is still on the truck. He comes in right behind me, five…10 minutes later, and we hear the grinding noise,” the mover said.

After being checked out for 30 minutes in the back of an ambulance, the woman told News 2 she refused transport, but she said she went for a CAT scan Thursday to make sure she had no internal injuries.

The company owner told News 2 by phone he believes the issue was mechanical. The owner said his company just purchased that box truck and Monday was its first day in service for his company.

When asked if the moving company drivers should have been cited, the woman answered unequivocally, “Yes.”