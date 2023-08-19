CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted out of Ohio has been taken into custody after he allegedly led deputies on a pursuit through multiple counties in Middle Tennessee early Saturday morning.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began after Wilson County officials pursued the man into the Metro area. According to the sheriff’s office, authorities with Metro then chased the suspect to county line.

Deputies with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office spiked the suspect vehicle in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near mile marker 186, where the pursuit ended.

The male driver was taken into custody and a woman was found deceased in the vehicle’s front seat, according to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Information regarding the suspect and woman were not immediately released. It remains unclear what charges that man was wanted for out of Ohio.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) told News 2 that they assisted in the pursuit and one lane of Interstate 40 will remain closed as authorities continue to assess the scene.

The incident is now under investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). No other information was immediately released.