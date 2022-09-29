HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway in Hendersonville after a woman lost her life amid a Wednesday afternoon fire.

According to Fire Chief Scotty Bush, the fire took place in the 200 block of Harbor Drive while a man and a woman were inside the home.

Even though the man made it out alright, the woman died, Bush said.

The chief told News 2 investigators will return to the scene on Thursday, Sept. 29 to investigate for the cause of the fire.