HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway in Hendersonville after a woman lost her life amid a Wednesday afternoon fire.
According to Fire Chief Scotty Bush, the fire took place in the 200 block of Harbor Drive while a man and a woman were inside the home.
Even though the man made it out alright, the woman died, Bush said.
The chief told News 2 investigators will return to the scene on Thursday, Sept. 29 to investigate for the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.