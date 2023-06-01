SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was killed after being stabbed at a Springfield apartment complex.

Officials said just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call regarding a person who had been stabbed at the 17th Avenue East Apartments. When officers arrived, they found a woman who was unresponsive. She was taken to TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Police found the suspect at the crime scene and immediately took them into custody. The suspect and victim are believed to have been in a relationship and this does not appear to be a random incident, according to investigators.

No other information was released.