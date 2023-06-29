MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has died after a tree fell on top of her Thursday afternoon as strong storms moved through Middle Tennessee.
Investigators with the Maury County Fire Department told News 2 the tree fell on the woman just after 2 p.m. The tree missed her house, but landed on her while she was in her yard, according to officials.
Fire investigators said bystanders may have tried to perform CPR on the victim, but she ultimately was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.