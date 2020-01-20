Woman shot in parking lot of Mt. Juliet apartment complex

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet police are investigating after a woman was critically wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Meridian at Providence Apartments on Providence Trail near Belinda Parkway.

According to police, the woman was transported to a hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

A suspect was taken into custody and this appeared to be a domestic situation, investigators revealed.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

