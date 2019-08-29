Woman critically injured in ‘suspicious’ house fire near Springfield

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fire that critically injured a woman and destroyed a home near Springfield early Thursday morning has been deemed suspicious in nature.

Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. to the fire at a residence on Cave Springs Road near Tom Austin Highway.

The department told News 2 that a woman suffered serious burns and was transported by air to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

(Courtesy: Smokey Barn News)

Investigators determined the fire was suspicious in nature and said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation would be alerted.

The cause remains under investigation.