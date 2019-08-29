Woman critically injured in ‘suspicious’ house fire near Springfield

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fire that critically injured a woman and destroyed a home near Springfield early Thursday morning has been deemed suspicious in nature.
Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. to the fire at a residence on Cave Springs Road near Tom Austin Highway.
The department told News 2 that a woman suffered serious burns and was transported by air to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.
Investigators determined the fire was suspicious in nature and said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation would be alerted.
The cause remains under investigation.