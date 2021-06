NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was critically injured in a head-on crash with a tow truck on Clarksville Pike Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. near St. Lawrence Road.

The female driver of a Jeep was critically injured in the crash but officials said her injuries were non-life threatening. The driver of the tow truck was not injured.

The roadway was closed for about two hours. No additional information was immediately released.